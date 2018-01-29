Now Trending:

We are HOURS away from seeing the FISA abuse memo. Here’s what Trey Gowdy says we’ll learn…

January 29, 2018

A few hours ago, the House of Reps voted to RELEASE the FISA abuse memo against President Trump, and we can’t wait to see what the memo contains. Some GOP reps have said that the memo is “worse than watergate”, and it could be incredibly damaging for the Democratic party.

All we need is for Trump to approve the memo and it will be shown to the public. Until then, we can only guess as to the full extent of what is contained in this memo.

Yesterday, Trey Gowdy went on Fox News and asked a series of rhetorical questions which gave us a massive glimpse into what we can expect to see.

“If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used, whether or not it’s ever been vetted — if you are interested in who paid for the dossier, if you are interested in Christopher Steele’s relationship with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, then, yes, you will want the memo to come out,” Gowdy began.

Do you want to know that the Democratic National Committee paid for material that was never vetted, that was included in a court proceeding?” he asked rhetorically.

“Do you want to know whether or not the primary source in these court proceedings had a bias against one candidate? Do you want to know whether or not he said he’d do anything to keep that candidate from becoming president?”, he continued.

According to the Daily Caller, House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes assembled the memo with fellow Intel committee members and staff based on classified information turned over by the FBI and the DOJ. The document allegedly contains proof that some of the top officials in the Obama-era national security establishment abused their authority to obtain surveillance warrants on members of President Trump’s campaign.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about this memo, and it’s potential implication:

A vote is expected to take place at 2pm today. We will update you as SOON as we get more info! STAY TUNED!

