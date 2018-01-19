HOLY CRAP: We just found out who likely paid for the Trump dossier, and wow

It’s all starting to unravel.
The infamous Trump Dossier that flooded Washington right around election time has been under an immense amount of scrutiny. It just keeps getting worse and worse. More details keep coming forward that are slowly painting a very disturbing picture about who was all involved in this terribly fake dossier.
Fusion GPS has recently been getting questioned over their involvement in the matter. One of the Founders recently exposed that the FBI may have been involved and even paid some of the author’s expenses!
TEL AVIV — Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS, stated in testimony it “makes sense” to him that the FBI paid for a trip to Rome by the former British spy who was contracted by Simpson’s company to produce the largely discredited 35-page anti-Trump dossier.
Fusion GPS hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, to do the work cited in the anti-Trump dossier. Last July, Steele reportedly traveled to Rome, where he met with an FBI contact to supply the agency with the anti-Trump dossier and other information he found during the course of his anti-Trump work.
Steele’s dossier reportedly served as some of the basis for the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and unsubstantiated claims of coordination with Russia.
In August 22 testimony released last week and reviewed in full by Breitbart News, Simpson stated that Steele’s outreach to the FBI was “something that Chris took on on his own.”
Simpson stated that as far as he knew Fusion GPS did not fund Steele’s trip to Rome to meet with the FBI. He said he believes that the trip expenses may have been reimbursed by the FBI.
“I don’t think we did,” Simpson stated, referring to whether Fusion GPS paid for Steele’s travel to Rome to meet with the FBI. “I have no information that we paid for it.”
Many have taken to social media to call out the Dossier and a new memo that could expose it all!
Here's the real Russia crime:#HillaryClinton and Dems hired #FusionGPS to create phony op research report on @POTUS.
Obama used that report illegally to obtain #FISA surveillance on Trump campaign and allies for political purposes.#ReleaseTheMemo–and prosecute these crimes.
— Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) January 19, 2018
The democrats are lucky Republicans are honorable people. If we played the game like they do the memo would be all over CNN and everywhere else by now. Maybe it’s time we stoop to their level? #releasethememo
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2018
I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called "Russian collusion." What I saw is absolutely shocking.
This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018
Some are even calling for action like Sean Hannity
Congress #ReleaseTheMemo Call Congress. Pls be polite. 202-224-3121
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 19, 2018